NAB to buy back up to A$4.1 bln in govt-backed notes

SYDNEY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - National Australian Bank , the country’s top lender by assets, is offering to buy back up to A$4.16 billion ($4.31 billion) in government-guaranteed notes, it said on Wednesday.

The offer involves A$2.96 billion of remaining notes due in 2013, A$700 million of outstanding floating rate notes due in 2014 and A$500 million of remaining fixed rate notes due in 2014.

HSBC, JPMorgan and NAB are jointly managing the buyback. ($1 = 0.9644 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)