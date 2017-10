Oct 26 (Reuters) - Privately held North American Breweries, which sells Genesee and Labatt beer in the United States, struck a deal to sell itself to Cerveceria Costa Rica for $388 million in cash.

KPS Capital Partners, the private equity firm that owns North American Breweries, said in a statement on Friday that it expected the deal to close in the fourth quarter.

Cerveceria Costa Rica is a unit of Florida Ice and Farm Co S.A.