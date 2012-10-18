FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Australia Bank profit set to miss analyst fcast; shares drop
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2012 / 11:37 PM / in 5 years

National Australia Bank profit set to miss analyst fcast; shares drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank, the country’s top lender by assets, flagged weaker-than-expected fourth quarter cash earnings and raised provisions to reflect slowing economic growth, knocking its shares down 3.4 percent on Friday.

NAB, which is shrinking its British operations after a review, said it expected fourth quarter cash earnings of A$1.4 billion ($1.45 billion), compared with analyst expectations for a cash profit for A$1.5 billion.

NAB said it will increase provisions by A$250 million in response to weaker growth expectations in its core Australian market and troubled British unit.

NAB shares were down 3.4 percent at A$26.05 at 2329 GMT. The broader market was 0.45 percent lower.

The bank is set to report full-year results on Oct. 31.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.