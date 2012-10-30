National Australia H2 profit drops as bad debt provisions rise

SYDNEY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank, the country’s top lender by assets, reported on Wednesday that second-half cash earnings dropped 7.9 percent after it raised bad debt provisions, and it said credit growth was likely to remain below trend.

NAB, which had suggested earlier this month that its annual profit would be largely in line with the previous year, said bad debt provisions had risen 44 percent to A$2.6 billion, hurt by its struggling UK operations and the cooling Australian economy.

The bank said second-half cash earnings were A$2.605 billion compared with A$2.79 billion a year ago. That took its full-year earnings to A$5.4 billion, ending two years of record profits.

NAB said its outlook for bad debt charges in 2013 is slightly worse.

Australia’s big banks are expected to post a record annual profit of over A$25 billion, but the pace of expansion is the slowest in three years with bad debt charges beginning to rise as the Australian economy eases. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard Pullin)