FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's NAB to book $49 mln loss on Great Western stake sale
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 12:47 AM / 2 years ago

Australia's NAB to book $49 mln loss on Great Western stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 29 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank on Wednesday said it had completed its divestment of its stake in U.S. subsidiary Great Western Bancorp and would book a A$67 million ($49 million) loss on the sale in its full-year accounts.

The sale of the shares, mainly to institutional and retail investors, will help NAB lift its Tier-I ratio by about 34 basis points, bolstering its position as the most capitalised of Australia’s major banks.

Net proceeds from the full sale were A$1.46 billion, representing a A$396 million loss relative to Great Western’s book value, it said.

The latest sale represented 28.5 percent of Great Western’s stock. In October last year, it held 72.4 percent.

Under CEO Andrew Thorburn, NAB has made withdrawing from offshore businesses a priority as it looked to improve performance and shareholder returns. ($1 = 1.3622 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.