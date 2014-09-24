FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Australia Bank weighing sale of insurance unit - sources
September 24, 2014 / 2:26 AM / 3 years ago

National Australia Bank weighing sale of insurance unit - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY/HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank, the country’s fourth-biggest lender by market value, is weighing the sale of its insurance unit, which has been a drag on its earnings and capital, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Melbourne-based NAB, with a near $70 billion market value, is likely to test potential buyers’ interest in the unit before deciding to launch any formal sale, the people added.

The sources said they estimate the value of the unit at about $800 million.

NAB will likely negotiate a long-term marketing deal with the buyer which would allow it to continue to sell insurance products under its own brand, said one of the sources familiar with NAB’s thinking.

A spokeswoman for NAB declined to comment. The sources declined to be named as the discussions were private.

$1 = 1.1222 Australian dollar Reporting by Swati Pandey in SYDNEY and Denny Thomas in HONG KONG; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

