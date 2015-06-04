FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nippon Life in early talks to buy NAB insurance ops - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 4, 2015 / 5:33 AM / 2 years ago

Nippon Life in early talks to buy NAB insurance ops - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - Japanese insurer Nippon Life Insurance Co is in talks to buy National Australia Bank Ltd’s insurance business for 200 to 300 billion yen ($1.6 billion-$2.4 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

If completed the deal would be Nippon Life’s biggest overseas acquisition, although talks are still in the early stages and it is unclear if a deal will be agreed, the Nikkei reported.

Nippon Life, which is seeking to beef up its overseas operations under its mid-term business plan, said it is collecting information on various countries but nothing has been decided.

$1 = 124.3900 yen Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.