FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Nippon agrees to buy NAB's life unit for $1.7 bln-source
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2015 / 12:31 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Nippon agrees to buy NAB's life unit for $1.7 bln-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nippon Life Insurance Company has agreed to buy 80 percent of National Australia Bank’s life insurance unit for about 200 billion yen ($1.65 billion), a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Earlier in the day, NAB, Australia’s No.1 lender by assets, placed its shares on a trading halt ahead of an announcement of a “material transaction”.

An announcement on the sale of NAB’s insurance unit is expected on Wednesday when the lender announces full-year earnings, the source, who could not be identified, added. ($1 = 120.8800 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka, Writing by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.