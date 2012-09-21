FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue - NAB sold $1.5 bln in two parts
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 5:40 PM / in 5 years

New Issue - NAB sold $1.5 bln in two parts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd on
Thursday sold $1.5 billion of covered bonds in two parts in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
    The deal is guaranteed by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited.
 
    The first tranche is a re-opening of an existing issue. 
    Citigroup, National Australia Bank, and TD Bank were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: National Australia Bank
    
TRANCHE 1
AMT $1.25 BLN   COUPON 2 PCT       MATURITY    06/20/2017   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 102.394  FIRST PAY   12/20/2012 
MOODY'S Aaa     YIELD 1.474 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/27/2012   
S&P NR          SPREAD 78.9 BPS    PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-A  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A 
   
TRANCHE 2
AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 3-MO LIBOR  MATURITY    09/27/2017
                  +72 BPS 
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   12/27/2012 
MOODY'S Aaa     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  09/27/2012   
S&P NR          SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH TRIPLE-A                     NON-CALLABLE   N/A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.