UPDATE 1-National Australia Bank raises variable mortgage rate by 17 bps

SYDNEY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank on Friday said it will increase variable home loan rates by 17 basis points from Nov. 12, following similar moves by its rivals as Australia’s biggest lenders respond to tougher regulatory capital requirements.

Regulators have ordered Australia’s banks to hold more capital against their mortgage books, forcing the biggest lenders to raise over A$20 billion ($14.42 billion) since May.

Top mortgage lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia and No.2 Westpac Banking Corp raised mortgage rates earlier this month, fuelling speculation official policy would have to be eased to counter the tightening in financial conditions.

NAB Group Executive for Personal Banking Gavin Slater said regulatory changes on capital requirements “increase the costs associated with providing home loans”.

“Today’s decision has not been easy, but we believe this is right decision for the long term,” he said in a statement.

All new and existing variable rates would rise to 5.60 percent, said NAB, Australia’s No.1 lender by assets.

NAB shares jumped 2.2 percent in morning deals, in line with the broader market which was up 1.7 percent.

On Thursday, after CBA announced its rate hike, the Aussie fell around a third of a U.S. cent to $0.7201. The currency was flat against the U.S. dollar on Friday as analysts said the market had priced in the mortgage moves.