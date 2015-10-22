FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Australia Bank raises variable mortgage rate by 17 bps
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
A big bet on production
Energy & Environment
A big bet on production
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2015 / 11:27 PM / 2 years ago

National Australia Bank raises variable mortgage rate by 17 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank on Friday said it will increase variable home loan rates by 17 basis points from Nov. 12, following similar moves by its rivals as Australia’s biggest lenders respond to tougher regulatory capital requirements.

“Regulatory changes on capital requirements also increase the costs associated with providing home loans,” NAB Group Executive for Personal Banking Gavin Slater said in a statement

“Today’s decision has not been easy, but we believe this is right decision for the long term.”

NAB is Australia’s No.1 lender by assets. ($1 = 1.3873 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.