National Australia Bank sees fiscal yr earnings at A$5.1-A$5.2 bln

SYDNEY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd said on Thursday it would post lower-than-expected cash earnings of A$5.1 billion-A$5.2 billion ($4.5 billion-$4.6 billion) for the recently ended financial year due to higher charges from its troubled UK business.

NAB, the country’s fourth largest bank by market value, said the “disappointing” higher provisions related to payment protection insurance and interest rate hedging costs totalling almost A$1 billion.

It also said it would pay a final dividend of A$0.99 per share. (U.S. $1 = 1.1317 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast)