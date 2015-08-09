FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NAB Q3 cash profit up 9 pct, NIM falls
August 9, 2015 / 10:38 PM / 2 years ago

NAB Q3 cash profit up 9 pct, NIM falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank on Monday posted a 9 percent rise in third-quarter unaudited cash profit, helped by stronger revenue growth although net interest margins fell due to stiff competition and lower markets and treasury income.

NAB, Australia’s biggest lender by assets, reported unaudited cash earnings of A$1.75 billion ($1.3 billion) for the quarter ended June 30. It did not give a year-ago comparison in its trading update, which does not provide as much detail as a full earnings statement.

Cash profit excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items and are closely watched by investors.

In May, NAB announced a A$5.5 billion rights issue amid plans to exit its troubled UK business and to shore up its balance sheet ahead of an expected tightening of capital requirements at home. ($1 = 1.3499 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Walsh)

