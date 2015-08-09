FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-NAB Q3 cash profit rises 9 pct, but margins fall
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 9, 2015 / 11:13 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-NAB Q3 cash profit rises 9 pct, but margins fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds earnings metric, provisions for UK business, context)

SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank on Monday posted a 9 percent rise in third-quarter unaudited cash profit, helped by higher home and business lending, although net interest margins fell due to stiff lending competition and weaker treasury income.

NAB, Australia’s biggest lender by assets, also flagged that it may have to provide up to 500 million pounds ($775 million) in capital support to its troubled UK business before a planned demerger, in addition to 1.7 billion pounds already provided.

In May, the bank announced a A$5.5 billion rights issue amid plans to exit the UK business and to shore up its balance sheet ahead of an expected tightening of capital requirements at home.

Under CEO Andrew Thorburn, NAB has made exiting its overseas businesses a priority and hopes to focus resources on its home markets where returns are higher.

Its strong quarterly earnings underlined the reasons for the switch in strategy, with home and business lending being its priority segments.

NAB reported unaudited cash earnings of A$1.75 billion ($1.3 billion) for the quarter ended June 30. It did not give a year-ago comparison in its trading update, which does not contain as much detail as a full earnings statement.

Cash profit excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items and are closely watched by investors.

The charge for bad and doubtful debts for the quarter fell 15 percent to A$193 million. Cash earnings from its wealth management arm increased, benefitting from favourable investment markets, higher premiums and lower retail claims, it added.

The bank is due to report full-year results in November.

Its tier-I ratio stood at 9.94 percent as at June 30, up 107 basis points from March 2015, helped by the proceeds from its rights issue. ($1 = 1.3499 Australian dollars) ($1 = 0.6455 pounds) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.