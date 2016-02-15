FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Australia Bank Q1 cash profit up 8 pct
February 15, 2016 / 9:47 PM / 2 years ago

National Australia Bank Q1 cash profit up 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank, the country’s No. 1 lender by assets, on Tuesday reported an 8 percent rise in first quarter unaudited cash profit on better lending volumes and stronger results from its wealth division.

NAB posted unaudited cash earnings of A$1.7 billion ($1.21 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31. It did not give a year-ago comparison in its trading update, which does not provide as much detail as a full earnings statement.

The ratio of 90-days past due and total impaired assets to gross loans rose to 0.68 percent at end-December from 0.63 at the end of September 2015, reflecting dairy exposures totalling NZ$420 million ($279.34 million).

Earlier this month, NAB successfully spun off its British arm Clydesdale Bank Plc by listing it on the London stock market after CEO Andrew Thorburn made exiting from the UK a priority. ($1 = 1.4015 Australian dollars) ($1 = 1.5035 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Alison Williams)

