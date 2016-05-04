FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Australia Bank H1 cash profit rises 6.5 pct
#Basic Materials
May 4, 2016 / 10:17 PM / a year ago

National Australia Bank H1 cash profit rises 6.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 5 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank, the country’s No. 1 lender, on Thursday posted a 6.5 percent rise in first-half cash profit as its wealth business boasted double-digit earnings growth.

Cash profit for the first six months to end of March rose to A$3.31 billion ($2.47 billion) compared with A$3.1 billion a year ago and analysts’ estimate of A$3.35 billion.

The result comes in a week of forecast lagging performances from No.3 lender Westpac Banking Corp and No. 4 ANZ Banking Group, confirming the negative trend for the country’s banks as they battle a downturn in commodities prices and tougher capital requirements. ($1 = 1.3414 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

