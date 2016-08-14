National Australia Bank Q3 profit drops 3 pct

SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank, the country's top lender, on Monday posted a small drop in third-quarter unaudited cash profits as bad debts ticked higher.

Cash profits fell 3 percent to A$1.6 billion ($1.22 billion) during the three months to June 30. The charge for bad and doubtful debts rose 21 percent to A$228 million compared with the quarterly average of the first-half ended March, it said in a limited trading update.

CEO Andrew Thorburn is under pressure to boost growth and shareholder returns at home where competition from its three main rivals is stiff. ($1 = 1.3062 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Howard Goller)