FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Australia Bank Q3 cash profit up 7 pct
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 17, 2014 / 10:42 PM / 3 years ago

National Australia Bank Q3 cash profit up 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank on Monday posted a 7 percent rise in third quarter unaudited cash profit, led by higher mortgage growth and lower bad debt charges even as revenues dropped.

NAB, the nation’s fourth biggest bank by market value, reported unaudited cash earnings of A$1.6 billion ($1.49 billion) for the quarter to end of June. It did not give a year-ago comparison in its trading update, which falls short of a full earnings statement.

NAB, whose UK business has been a drag on its earnings for many years, last month agreed to sell a $1 billion portfolio of mostly non-performing UK commercial property loans.

$1 = 1.0730 Australian dollar Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.