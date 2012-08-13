UPDATE 1-National Australia Bank Q3 cash profit flat

* Cash profit flat; UK business weak

* Business banking sees higher bad debt charge

* NAB says expenses lower

SYDNEY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank, the country’s top lender by assets, said third-quarter cash profit was flat and shy of expectations due to high funding costs, weak results for its UK operations and slow loan growth.

NAB, which offers the lowest mortgage rate among its peers in an effort to boost market share, said cash profit in the three months to June 30 was A$1.4 billion ($1.47 billion), compared with A$1.4 billion a year ago and A$1.5 billion expected by analysts.

Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is watched closely by investors.

“This quarter’s result is set against a backdrop of ongoing challenges in the global economy,” Chief Executive Cameron Clyne said in a statement, adding consumer confidence was subdued.

Still the results put NAB, which kicks off the top banks’ reporting season, on course for its second consecutive year of record profits.

Australian banks, by and large focused on their home markets, are on course to rack up over $25 billion in combined annual profits, in contrast to some struggling global peers.

Investors though are focusing on slowing growth in loan demand, with mainstay mortgages growing at just 5 percent for the sector, marking its lowest level in several decades, and on NAB’s ailing UK operations, which are being shrunk.

Australian banks are trying to preserve profits amid weak loan growth by cutting jobs and freezing salaries of top executives. Analysts expect the banks to cut as many as 10,000 jobs in coming years, more than 7 percent of the Australian financial sector workforce.

NAB said expenses were lower in the quarter without giving further details. Australian banks are not required to provide full financial disclosures in their quarterly updates, only in their half- and full-year reports.

NAB said revenues fell 1 percent in the quarter, though personal banking business, which includes mortgages, grew strongly.

Bad debts charge dropped 7 percent to A$524 million, but its UK business and business banking division saw higher bad debt charges.

NAB has previously disclosed it would take a $740 million charge for the restructuring of the UK operations, which includes closing its commercial real estate business. .

Its core tier I capital, a measure of its ability to absorb losses, stood at 8.05 percent versus 8.03 percent at March.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia reports full-year earnings on Wednesday while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group reports third-quarter earnings on Friday.