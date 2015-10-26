FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NAB shares on trading halt, fuels insurance unit sale talks
October 26, 2015 / 11:42 PM / 2 years ago

NAB shares on trading halt, fuels insurance unit sale talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank on Tuesday placed its shares on a trading halt, fuelling speculation Japan’s Nippon Life Insurance Company will buy its insurance unit in a deal valued at about $1.8 billion.

Earlier this month, Australia’s No. 1 lender said it was exploring a long-term partnership with Nippon, and the two had signed a non-binding agreement to manufacture life insurance products.

Media in both countries have been reporting about the possible sale of NAB’s insurance unit to Nippon. ($1 = 121.0200 yen) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
