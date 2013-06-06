FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NAB eyes US loan market tie-up with Wells Fargo - sources
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 4 years

NAB eyes US loan market tie-up with Wells Fargo - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 6 (Reuters Basis Point) - National Australia Bank, Australia’s largest business bank, is looking to tie up with Wells Fargo & Co to bring Australian borrowers to the U.S. term loan B and high-yield bond markets, banking sources familiar with the initiative said on Thursday.

An alliance with Wells Fargo would make NAB the first Australian major bank to set up a business to compete directly with the investment banks such as JP Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch who dominate the lucrative term loan B market.

The U.S. term loan B market is a sub-investment grade or “junk” bond market, offering riskier borrowers long-term funding at attractive pricing compared to the Australian bank loan market.

The sources could not be named as they were not authorised to speak on the matter. A NAB spokeswoman declined to comment while Wells Fargo was not immediately available for comment.

A number of Australian companies including Fortescue Metals Group and private-equity owned Hoyts Cinemas have successfully tapped the TLB market in the last 12 months, with year-to-date issuance topping $3.74 billion according to Loan Pricing Corp data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.