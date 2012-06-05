FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nabors shareholders win vote to ballot directors
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2012 / 7:50 PM / in 5 years

Nabors shareholders win vote to ballot directors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - A majority of Nabors Industries Ltd shareholders voted on Tuesday in favor of having the right to officially nominate board directors, following a year of upheaval over executive compensation at the land-drilling company.

The resolution asks Nabors to adopt a bylaw allowing holders of 3 percent of its stock for three years to nominate directors for up to 25 percent of the board in the official “proxy” voting materials.

It happens to be similar to a measure the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sought to impose on all U.S.-listed companies before that was blocked by a federal court last year.

The New York City comptroller’s office, which proposed the non-binding resolution, said after the Nabors annual meeting in Bermuda on Tuesday that the Nabors vote was the first time such a measure had received majority support since the SEC measure was blocked.

“It serves as irrefutable evidence that the investment community wants reasonable proxy access rights for substantial, long-term shareowners,” New York Comptroller John Liu said in a statement. “In the immediate term, Nabors can help restore the confidence of its investors by adopting the proposal.”

A Nabors spokesman said a final tally of its shareholder votes would be released later this week.

At last year’s Nabors annual meeting, a majority of shareholders voted against its executive pay. Gene Isenberg, the Bermuda-based company’s famously well-paid chief executive, stepped down later in the year. The SEC then launched an informal inquiry into Nabors executive benefits.

Earlier this year, Isenberg gave up a $100 million payment linked to his resignation as CEO.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.