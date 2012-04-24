Nabors profit up, fights N.American price pressure

April 24 (Reuters) - Nabors Industries Ltd, owner of the world’s largest land-drilling fleet, reported on Tuesday a rise in quarterly adjusted profit as it grapples with price declines for pressure pumping equipment in North America.

“These downward pressures are mitigated somewhat by the long-term contracts we have in place on both rigs and pressure pumping,” said Chief Executive Tony Petrello, who took over from quarter-century veteran Gene Isenberg last October.

The Bermuda-based company posted a first-quarter net profit of $134 million, after a $68 million non-cash impairment charge. Revenue rose 31 percent to $1.84 billion.