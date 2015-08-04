FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Contract oil driller Nabors posts quarterly loss
August 4, 2015 / 8:33 PM / 2 years ago

Contract oil driller Nabors posts quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Contract oil and gas driller Nabors Industries Ltd posted a second-quarter loss compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by depressed drilling activity in North America due to weak oil prices.

Net loss attributable to Nabors was $36.8 million, or 13 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $64.4 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue and other income fell 46.8 pct to 863.4 million. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

