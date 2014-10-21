FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Contract driller Nabors revenue rises on higher U.S. shale spend
#Market News
October 21, 2014

Contract driller Nabors revenue rises on higher U.S. shale spend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Contract driller Nabors Industries Ltd reported a 17 percent jump in revenue, its highest increase in nine quarters, as it benefited from strong spending in U.S. shale fields.

Nabors, which operates the world’s largest land-drilling rig fleet, said total revenue rose to $1.81 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.55 billion a year earlier.

The company reported income from continuing operations of $57.4 million, or 19 cents per share, compared with a loss of $90.5 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier when it was hit by a payment associated with bond redemptions and asset impairment charges. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

