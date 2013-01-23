FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top Nabors shareholder says "increasingly concerned"
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2013 / 8:26 PM / in 5 years

Top Nabors shareholder says "increasingly concerned"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Pamplona Capital Management, holder of 9.3 percent of Nabors Industries Ltd, has become “increasingly concerned” over the underperformance of the drilling rig contractor’s shares, according to a filing on Wednesday.

Pamplona, a fund backed by Russian billion?aire Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa Group, also said in the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it had “valuable insights” to contribute to the development of Nabors’ business, and that it has had constructive discussions with its management.

Pamplona was reporting an 8.8 percent stake held by the fund in addition to another 0.5 percent of Nabors owned by its founder, Alex Knaster.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.