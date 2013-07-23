FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Nabors profit takes hit on tough N. American market
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2013 / 9:26 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Nabors profit takes hit on tough N. American market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Oilfield services company Nabors Industries Ltd reported a lower-than-expected profit on Tuesday as it operated in an oversupplied market for hydraulic fracturing services.

Nabors, which owns the world’s largest land-drilling rig fleet and pressure pumping equipment for fracking, warned about a profit shortfall for the second quarter two weeks ago.

Pricing power for oilfield services has been undermined by a drop in the number of gas-targeted U.S. rigs to an 18-year low last month, leaving an oversupply of idle equipment. But U.S. market leader Halliburton Co is benefiting from its size, squeezing out more profit despite the market.

Nabors said second-quarter net income was $29 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with a loss of $99 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier. Even after the July 10 warning, analysts had expected a profit of 9 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 6 percent to $1.5 billion, in line with the Wall Street estimate.

Shares of Nabors are up 6 percent so far in 2013, whereas the S&P 500 Oil & Gas Drilling index has risen by 10 percent. Nabors shares on Tuesday gained 0.3 percent to close at $15.29.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.