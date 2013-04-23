FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nabors profit falls by a third due to drilling slump
#Market News
April 23, 2013

Nabors profit falls by a third due to drilling slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Nabors Industries Ltd, a drilling rig contractor under pressure from its largest shareholder over its performance, posted a 32 percent drop in profit amid the worst slowdown in gas-directed drilling in nearly a decade and a half.

The company, which owns the world’s largest onshore rig fleet, said net profit from continuing operations was $97.2 million, or 33 cents per share, compared with $142.6 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier. Total revenue fell 10 percent to $1.66 billion, slightly above the Wall Street estimate of $1.64 billion.

