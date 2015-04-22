FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-BRIEF-Nabors Industries says drop in oil prices led to cautious outlook- conf call
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Nabors Industries says drop in oil prices led to cautious outlook- conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of “says” in headline) April 22 (Reuters) - Nabors Industries Ltd : * Steep drop in oil prices, uncertain prospects for global drilling activity led US to a cautious outlook for near-term“- conf call * This quarter should see the idling of some of our more capable rigs as their contracts expire”- conf call * Daily rig margins will be under pressure and could decline by over $1000 per day due partially to mix“ - conf call * Excluding completion and production services segment we have already achieved our targeted workforce reduction for 2015” -conf call * Objective is to cut SG&A by at least $70 million on an annualized basis“ - conf call * Expect EBITDA margins to widen in Q4” - conf call * Expect full year 2015 capital spending of approximately $900 million for drilling operations“ - conf call * Day rates should weaken incrementally” in Q2 and Q3 under this activity scenario but should stabilize by year-end - conf call * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.