UPDATE 1-MOL rejects Nabucco budget on doubt on pipeline

By Sandor Peto

BUDAPEST, April 24 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil group MOL cast doubt over the planned Nabucco pipeline that would ship Caspian natural gas to Europe, saying that it rejected the 2012 budget of NIC, the company that prepares the pipeline project.

Austria’s OMV, another participant of the Nabucco consortium, said it still regarded the project viable, while a shorter pipeline was a possible alternative.

The consortium also includes Germany’s RWE, Hungary’s MOL, Turkey’s Botas, BEH of Bulgaria and Romania’s Transgaz.

The 4,000 km, 31 billion cubic meter (bcm) capacity pipeline, a pet project of the European Union as it aims to reduce dependence on Russian gas supplies, has so far failed to sign any gas supply deals.

The pipeline which is expected to cost over $12 billion, is intended to transport central Asian gas through Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary into Austria and western Europe.

MOL has voiced doubts over Nabucco several times in the past 18 months due to the project’s uncertain costs and gas sources and concerns over its structure and management, it said in a statement.

“MOL Group has indicated towards NIC shareholders, and to the Hungarian Government that it does not consider the further financing of Nabucco International Company sustainable and therefore it did not approve the 2012 annual budget of NIC,” it said.

MOL added that believed “in the South Corridor-concept, that could eventually also include a re-considered Nabucco”.

Nabucco said in a statement that the project was signed by the transit countries including Hungary, its Hungarian shareholder was MOL subsidiary FGSZ, and “we have so far no indication that this will change.”

CHANGES POSSIBLE IN PROJECT

Erste Bank analyst Jozsef Miro said MOL’s move clearly questioned the future of the project in its current form.

“It is more and more likely that the Nabucco pipeline project will not be carried out in its originally planned form ,” he said. “MOL is the first to say clearly that this is unlikely to work in its current form.”

OMV spokesman Johannes Vetter said the Austrian company understood MOL’s concerns, while it still believed that Nabucco was viable.

“As a private company we of course also need to... make this project economically viable and therefore we are also investigating the possibility of constructing a ‘Nabucco West’ project as an additional alternative for the southeastern corridor.”

He was referring to the possibility of building a pipeline from the Turkish border to the Baumgarten gas hub in Austria.

RWE AG said in January that it might review its participation in the pipeline and could join other projects instead.

An RWE spokeswoman declined to comment on MOL’s move.

“Regarding Nabucco, it is important whether a solution will be found that will preserve our economic interests, as we have made clear at our annual press conference in March, including additional long-term gas supplies through the Czech Republic into Germany,” she added. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Additional reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna and Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf; Editing by M.D. Golan)