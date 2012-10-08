FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shah Deniz II in talks for Nabucco stake -Austria
#Energy
October 8, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

Shah Deniz II in talks for Nabucco stake -Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The partners in Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz II gas field are in talks to take a stake in the Nabucco consortium that is competing to build the first pipeline to deliver Azeri gas to Europe, Austria’s economy and energy minister said on Monday.

“There are very concrete talks,” Reinhold Mitterlehner told a news conference during talks on the Nabucco West project between the energy ministers of the countries through which the pipeline is planned to run and the Nabucco consortium partners.

The Shah Deniz II consortium has already signed a funding deal with Nabucco’s rival, the more southerly Trans-Adriatic pipeline, and a stake in Nabucco is seen as vital for the northern route’s chances. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Alison Birrane)

