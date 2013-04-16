FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nabucco West chief says in talks to add European shareholder
April 16, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 4 years

Nabucco West chief says in talks to add European shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 16 (Reuters) - The shareholders in the Nabucco West pipeline, which aims to bring Azeri natural gas to Europe, are in talks to add at least one other European company to the project, the consortium’s managing director told Reuters in an interview.

“We definitely expect further evolution of the shareholder structure,” Reinhard Mitschek said. “I expect one or other European companies will join the consortium. There is no indication any partner will leave.”

Gerhard Roiss, chief executive of Nabucco’s biggest shareholder OMV, also told Reuters there were interested partners who wished to join.

