FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nabucco signs cooperation memo with TANAP
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Nabucco signs cooperation memo with TANAP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 4 (Reuters) - The Nabucco consortium competing to build a pipeline to bring Azeri gas to Europe has signed a memorandum of understanding with TANAP, the group that will bring the gas through Turkey.

Nabucco said on Monday the two parties had agreed to exchange technical and other strategic information to support the development of their projects.

Nabucco’s proposed pipeline would connect to TANAP to bring the gas through Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary to a gas hub in Austria. The rival TAP pipeline would bring the gas from TANAP through Greece, Albania and Italy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.