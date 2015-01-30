Nordic Aviation Capital secures $300 mln from banks for plane deal

COPENHAGEN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has secured $300 million in financing from banks to help to pay for the purchase of turboprop and regional jet aircraft, the aircraft leasing company said in a statement on Friday.

NAC placed an order for up to 75 ATR 42-600 aircraft in a deal valued at over $1.55 billion at the Farnborough Airshow in July last year. This included 25 firm orders and 50 options. Deliveries will begin in 2015 through to 2020.

With more than 200 aircraft, NAC is the world’s largest independently-owned aircraft leasing company.

The $300 million deal was led by Deutsche Bank, while Deutsche and Citibank were mandated lead arrangers, the Danish company said.

ATR is an equal partnership between two major European aeronautics players, the Airbus Group and Alenia Aermacchi, a Finmeccanica Group company.