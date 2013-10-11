Naftogaz dodges default threat

LONDON, Oct 11 (IFR) - Ukraine’s Naftogaz avoided a technical default at the eleventh hour on Wednesday when it completed a USD75.8m coupon payment on its 9.5% September 2014 Eurobond just a day before the grace period ended.

The state-owned gas distributor initiated the payment on the September 30 due date, but part of it was frozen by a London court in relation to debt Naftogaz contracted more than 15 years ago with a little known Russian company.

Initially, the events were shrouded in uncertainty and speculation was in overdrive on whether Naftogaz was going to default; a serious concern given that the bonds are guaranteed by an already beleaguered sovereign. The yield on Naftogaz’s 2014s shot up more than 100bp to 17.49% on September 30.

The following day, the company reassured markets that the payment would be made but on Tuesday an official at the Ukrainian finance ministry announced that USD21.7m of the coupon payment had been frozen by a London court.

An official at London’s Commercial Court confirmed to IFR that on that day judge Jeremy Cooke issued an “interim third party debt order” in a case involving Naftogaz and Delaware-domiciled Merchant International.

The order, which will remain valid until a November 5 hearing, prevented Bank of New York Mellon, the paying agent on the Naftogaz Eurobond, to release part of the coupon payment, equivalent to a sum Merchant International claims it is owed by the Ukrainian company.

Naftogaz contracted the debt as part of a gas deal it signed with Gazprom in December 1997, court documents show. According to the agreement, Naftogaz - known at the time as Ukrgazprom - agreed to assume debt owed by a Gazprom subsidiary to little known Russian company Severstudstroy.

A year later, Severstudstroy transferred its contractual rights against Ukrgazprom to Delaware-incorporated Merchant International. But after receiving no payment, in 2002 Merchant International initiated a dispute with Naftogaz, which eventually landed in a UK court in April 2010 and then resurfaced last week.

While Naftogaz repeated the USD21.7m payment on Wednesday, the episode has left a scar on the company’s reputation and bond yield, which was still hovering around 16.2% on Friday.

OVERBLOWN?

Some believe the whole issue is a storm in a teacup. “I do think the issue is a touch overblown,” said David Hauner, an EM strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Another analyst ascribed an even more sinister motive, saying that the issue was being blown out of proportion by market participants who benefit from a widening of spreads; by those with shorts in place on Ukrainian bonds, for example.

But either way, this is a problem of Ukraine’s own making, Hauner said.

“Other issuers such as Turkey and Brazil have proper systems in place that issuers like Naftogaz do not. It is the lack of these systems that allows for issues like this to arise,” he said. “If the sovereign credit had been bullet proof there may not have been this sort of uncertainty.”

Alexey Bulgakov, an analyst at Sberbank Investment Research, suggests that the sovereign itself might decide to step in.

“We see a rather high probability that the Ukrainian sovereign will offer... holders of the Naftogaz 2014s an exchange into the straight sovereign issue before the paper’s maturity,” Bulgakov wrote in a note to clients.

TENSIONS

The episode comes at a time of growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, heightened over the past few months by Ukraine’s determination to sign a free trade agreement with the European Union instead of joining a Russia-led customs union of CIS countries.

“The obvious fear/concern is that this is all linked, and the game plan is to cut Naftogaz out of the gas supply/transit equation in Ukraine,” said Tim Ash, head of EM research ex-Africa at Standard Bank. “Remember the warnings from Russian officials in recent weeks over an imminent Ukrainian default... Is Naftogaz the backdoor means of achieving this, and of trying to force Ukraine back into the Russian camp?”

Law firm Hogan Lovells is representing Merchant International in the case. LawrenceGraham is representing Naftogaz.

Both firms declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for Naftogaz and a company providing registered agent services for Merchant International in Delaware. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Matthew Davies)