Naftogaz has money in its accounts to repay us$1.67bn bond redemption
#Credit Markets
October 1, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Naftogaz has money in its accounts to repay us$1.67bn bond redemption

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 1 (IFR) - Ukraine’s state-owned Naftogaz has the money in its accounts to repay a US$1.67bn bond redemption that was due on September 30, a company spokesperson told IFR.

Naftogaz “can’t say for sure” when the proceeds will be paid, the spokesperson said, adding that an official statement is expected later on Wednesday.

Despite missing the payment date, the company is still within the grace period of repaying the debt, the spokesperson said.

Ukraine’s central bank said on Wednesday that it will sell foreign currency to help finance the repayment.

Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
