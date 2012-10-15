FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Nagarjuna Oil refinery start-up delayed for a year-MD
October 15, 2012 / 4:20 AM / 5 years ago

India's Nagarjuna Oil refinery start-up delayed for a year-MD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - India’s Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd has pushed back the start-up date of its 120,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery to end-2013 or early 2014 from earlier plans to open by late this year, its Managing Director S Ramasundaram said on Monday.

“It was hit by a cyclone on Dec. 30,” Ramasundaram told reporters at the Petrotech energy conference.

He added the company plans to double the capacity of the refinery by early 2016.

Oil trader Trafigura bought a 24 percent stake in the planned refinery in April, investing up to $130 million and replacing BP as NOCL’s crude supplier.

Nagarjuna’s planned plant in southern India will be the country’s third privately owned refinery after Essar Oil and Reliance Industries’ world-leading complex. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

