YEREVAN, April 5 (Reuters) - Nagorno-Karabakh’s army has incurred a total of 29 dead and 101 injured in clashes over the past several days with Azeri forces, Armenian online television showed the Nagorno-Karabakh military representative as saying on Tuesday. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alison Williams)