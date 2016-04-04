FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagorno-Karabakh official says four military killed in clashes
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 4, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

Nagorno-Karabakh official says four military killed in clashes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - Four military personnel from the Armenian-backed breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region were killed on Monday in fresh clashes with Azerbaijan forces, the Karabakh representative in France said.

“Four more military victims were announced today on the Karabakh side,” Hovhannes Guevorkian told Reuters on Monday.

He said Azerbaijan was continuing to bomb towns in Nagorno and that the region would use fixed-wing combat aircraft if there was a new large-scale attack by Azerbaijan. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alison Williams)

