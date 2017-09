BAKU, April 5 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it had no information on a ceasefire agreed in fighting over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The armed forces of Armenian-backed Nagorno-Karabakh had said they were implementing a ceasefire on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)