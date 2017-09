YEREVAN, April 5 (Reuters) - The armed forces of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region are implementing a ceasefire, the region’s defence ministry said on Tuesday.

“We have been ordered to halt fire,” a Nagorno-Karabakh defence ministry official said. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)