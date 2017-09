MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin urged presidents Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia to ensure a complete ceasefire over the breakway Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

It said Putin made the appeal in phone calls with Aliyev and Sargsyan. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Heinrich)