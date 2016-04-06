FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Erdogan hopes Armenia responds to Azeri efforts to end crisis
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 6, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan hopes Armenia responds to Azeri efforts to end crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 6 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he hoped Armenia would respond to Azerbaijan’s efforts to end the current crisis over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In a speech broadcast live, Erdogan also said if any party was taking sides in the conflict it was Russia, responding to a charge he said Moscow made that Turkey was siding with Azerbaijan. Turkey has vowed to stand by Azerbaijan, with which it shares close linguistic and ethnic ties.

Dozens of people have been killed since April 2 when Azeri and Armenian-backed forces clashed over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh. The sides agreed to a ceasefire on Tuesday. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.