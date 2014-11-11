FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian naira slips on strong foreign demand for dollars
#Financials
November 11, 2014 / 2:02 PM / 3 years ago

Nigerian naira slips on strong foreign demand for dollars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s naira currency weakened slightly on the interbank market on Tuesday due to strong demand for dollars from foreign investors.

The local currency closed at 168.40 to the dollar, compared with 168.20 the previous day.

Traders said the central bank had intervened in the market to buy naira, providing some support, but not enough to lift the currency.

They said they expected the interventions to continue, and to provide dollar liquidity.

Traders also said two energy firms had sold dollars, but not enough to push up the naira. They said Saipem - a local unit of Italy’s Eni - sold $10 million, while Chevron sold $45.5 million. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Bate Felix and Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
