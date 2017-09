DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Dubai property developer Nakheel reported a 19 percent rise in annual profit on Wednesday.

Nakheel, which agreed a $16 billion debt restructuring in 2011, made a profit of 4.38 billion dirhams ($1.19 billion) in 2015, up from 3.68 billion dirhams in 2014, it said in a statement.

The company did not state its revenue or reveal other financial details.