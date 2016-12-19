FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Dubai's Nakheel expects higher 2016 profit - chairman quoted by newspaper
#Financials
December 19, 2016 / 6:49 AM / 8 months ago

Dubai's Nakheel expects higher 2016 profit - chairman quoted by newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Dubai property developer Nakheel expects 2016 annual net profit to exceed the 4.4 billion dirhams ($1.2 billion) it made last year, its chairman was quoted as saying by United Arab Emirates newspaper Al-Ittihad on Monday.

* Nakheel was focusing on retail as that was one of the sectors most in demand, according to Ali Rashid Lootah in the newspaper report.

* So far this year, Nakheel has delivered five new projects at a value of 1.5 billion dirhams, including 1,300 retail outlets, he was quoted as saying.

* Net profit for the first nine months of 2016 was 3.91 billion dirhams, up from 3.61 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of last year, the company reported in October. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
