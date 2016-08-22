FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Nakheel says has finished $16 billion recovery from crisis
August 22, 2016 / 7:26 AM / a year ago

Dubai's Nakheel says has finished $16 billion recovery from crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - State-owned property developer Nakheel, which was at the centre of Dubai's debt crisis in 2009, has finished recovering from a $16 billion debt restructuring by repaying an Islamic bond this month, its chairman said on Monday.

Ali Rashid Lootah told a small group of reporters that Nakheel had transferred funds for repayment of a 4.4 billion dirham ($1.2 billion) sukuk issue maturing this month.

"We are closing the restructuring file," he said. "We are a debt-free company as of yesterday."

Nakheel was one of the developers worst hit by Dubai's real estate crash at the turn of the decade, forcing the firm into a massive debt restructuring. A strong rebound in the property sector then allowed the company to pay off its debt and although the real estate market has now turned down again, the slump is not nearly as deep as the 2009 crash. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
