Dubai's Nakheel 2014 net profit jumps 43.2 pct despite revenue slump

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Dubai developer Nakheel reported a 43.2 percent jump in full-year profit for 2014 on Wednesday, despite a substantial drop in revenue.

The government-owned company made a net profit of 3.68 billion dirhams ($1 billion) in 2014, up from 2.57 billion dirhams in 2013, chairman Ali Rashid Lootah announced at a news conference.

However, revenues declined in 2014 to 7 billion dirhams from 9.3 billion dirhams in the previous year, Lootah said. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)