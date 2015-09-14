FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Nakheel signs $654 mln construction contracts for mixed-use project
September 14, 2015 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Nakheel signs $654 mln construction contracts for mixed-use project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Nakheel has signed contracts worth a combined 2.4 billion dirhams ($653.49 million) with three construction firms to help build a residential and retail property project in the city, the developer said on Monday.

Nakheel, which agreed a $16 billion debt restructuring in August 2011, expects the development to be completed in early 2018, according to a company statement. This will include 1,540 residential units, plus retail, sports and dining facilities.

Nakheel signed an 830 million dirham contract with Trojan General Contracting, a 789 million dirham agreement with United Engineering Construction and a 781 million dirham contract with Metac General Contracting.

$1 = 3.6726 UAE dirhams Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Louise Heavens

