February 2, 2016 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Nakheel awards $381 mln contract to China State, Korea's Ssangyong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Nakheel has awarded a 1.4 billion dirham ($381.19 million) contract to China State Construction Engineering Corp and Korea’s Ssangyong Engineering and Construction to build a three-tower complex.

The Palm Gateway will include 1,265 residential units as well as shopping and leisure facilities.

Work is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2016 and will take about two years to complete, Nakheel said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Ssangyong is part-owned by state-run Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD).

$1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Jason Neely

